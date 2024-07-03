What's open and what's closed on Fourth of July in Minnesota?

Rainy weather in Minnesota may impact your Fourth plans

Rainy weather in Minnesota may impact your Fourth plans

Rainy weather in Minnesota may impact your Fourth plans

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday marks the Fourth of July holiday, and if you need to run out for some last-minute supplies or stock up for travel, WCCO has you covered.

With the forecast for much of Minnesota looking rainy, those cookout plans may be, well, cooked, so many are wondering what restaurants are open as well.

Here's a breakdown of what's open and what's closed on July Fourth.

What's open on July 4?

Most big box retailers, including Minnesota-based Target, will be open.

Many chain restaurants will also remain open, though hours may vary by location.

Most grocery stores, including Cub and Lunds & Byerlys, will be open.

For those seeking a caffeine fix, many Caribou Coffee locations are open, though it's always best to double-check before heading to your store.

Most movie theaters will be open for those seeking a respite from the rain at the cinema.

Metro Transit buses and light rail trains will follow limited schedules on both Thursday and Friday. The Northstar train will only provide service to the Minnesota Twins game on Thursday.

What's closed on July 4?

City, state and federal offices and other government buildings will be closed due to the holiday.

In some cities, if your garbage or recycling pickup is schedule for the holiday or the day after, it will be delayed by a day.

Most bank branches will be closed.

Costco will be closed.

While parks may remain open, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board workers announced a weeklong strike that will begin on Thursday.

Some fireworks shows have already been rescheduled or canceled due to the forecast.