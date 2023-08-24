Watch CBS News
What is your favorite thing to do at the State Fair each year?

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Heather Brown and AJ Hilton want to know what YOUR favorite thing to do at the Minnesota State Fair every year is.

Is there something new you're looking forward to trying? 

Perhaps one of the many new food vendors

Or maybe a special performance at the Grandstand? Are you excited to see The Chicks this year? The Bacon Brothers

We want to know! Chime in on Facebook or X (Twitter) and tell us what you're most excited for this year. 

And if you're still putting together your Get-Together plan and need some inspo, we have you covered. 

Check out WCCO's full State Fair breakdown here for locations of vendors, water refill stations, misters, entertainment, daily events and so much more! 

