Your complete guide to Day 1 at the Minnesota State Fair

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Your guide to day one of the Minnesota State Fair
Thursday is Day 1 at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair!

Discounted admission prices for adults and kids at the entrance gates: $15 for adults (13-64), $12 for seniors (65+) and $12 for kids (5-12). Deals on merchandise and food for all fair guests. All-day specials offered on Mighty Midway and Kidway rides & games. Stop by Dan Patch Park for fun with science and technology on STEM Day.

Another great idea is to head over to the DNR pavilion, where you can spot 45 species of freshly-stocked Minnesota fish in the 50,000-gallon outdoor pond.

And, of course, it's never too early to see the miracle of birth!

Click here to see the entire daily guide from the State Fair for Thursday, Aug. 25.

Music At The Fair

It's a rockin' start to the 2023 series of Grandstand concerts, with The Black Keys joined by special guest The Velveteers, part of the Keys' Dropout Boogie Tour. Tickets are $69 and up for the 7 p.m. show.

Grandstand Schedule | Free Entertainment Schedule

 

Calm before the storm

Pauleen Le gives us a look at the fairgrounds before the chaos of the first day begins.

Calm before the storm at Minnesota State Fair 02:04
By Pauleen Le
 

Your complete 2023 guide to getting in, getting around, and getting deals

The 2023 Minnesota State Fair will mark its opening day on Aug. 24 and end on Labor Day, Sept. 4.

WCCO will be there at our booth at Nelson and Carnes avenues. Click here to learn more information about our booth and the fun new game "Plincco."

Click here for everything else you need to know about getting to the fair, how to get around, and how to make sure you get the most bang for your buck.

