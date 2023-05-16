Kevin Bacon, Soul Asylum among free stage entertainment lineup at State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The 2023 Minnesota State Fair free stage entertainment lineup was released on Tuesday, touting more than 900 shows over the fair's 12-day run -- all free with fair admission.

Highlights of this year's free stage lineup include The Bacon Brothers (Aug. 24 and 25 at 8:30 p.m.), Naturally 7 (Aug. 26 and 27 at 8:30 p.m.), Drake Milligan (Aug. 28 and 29 at 8:30 p.m.), Nikki Lane (Aug. 30 and 31 at 8:30 p.m.), Celebrating Meat Loaf (Sept. 1 and 2 at 8:30 p.m.), and Soul Asylum (Sept. 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m.).

Other free entertainment venues and highlights at the 2023 State Fair include the All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash and Timberworks Lumberjack Show at The North Woods, community dance ensembles at the Cosgrove Stage, daily 2 p.m. parades with floats, special guests, and the State Fair High School Marching Band, and so much more.

The Grandstand also has a number of great acts slated to perform this year, include Keith Urban, The Chicks, Boyz II Men, Chaka Khan, Brandi Carlile, Duran Duran, The Jonas Brothers, and more. Ticket prices for these shows range from $33 to $200.

To see the full lineup of free entertainment, including additional acts, showtimes, and artist information, click here.