Watch CBS News
State Fair

Minnesota State Fair announces new foods for 2023

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

New Minnesota State Fair foods announced
New Minnesota State Fair foods announced 01:52

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's time to ready your battle plans for the 2023 Minnesota State Fair -- new foods, drinks and vendors have been announced.

The fair made the mouthwatering announcements Tuesday morning, and they include cheesecake curds, mango-infused pickles and more. 

RELATED: Cheers for Cherries voted as new ice cream flavor for this year's Minnesota State Fair

There are 34 official new foods and seven new food vendors this year, bringing the overall total to 500 foods at nearly 300 concession locations at the fairgrounds. 

See all of the new foods in the gallery below:

2023 Minnesota State Fair: New food, drinks and vendors
2023 Minnesota State Fair: New food, drinks and vendors 39 photos

Click here to see the full list.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 6:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.