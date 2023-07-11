Minnesota State Fair announces new foods for 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's time to ready your battle plans for the 2023 Minnesota State Fair -- new foods, drinks and vendors have been announced.

The fair made the mouthwatering announcements Tuesday morning, and they include cheesecake curds, mango-infused pickles and more.

There are 34 official new foods and seven new food vendors this year, bringing the overall total to 500 foods at nearly 300 concession locations at the fairgrounds.

