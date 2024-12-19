Watch CBS News
Weather

What are those weird folds of ice on the Mississippi River? All about frazil ice and how it forms.

By Mackenzie Lofgren, Mike Augustyniak

/ CBS Minnesota

Notice those folds of ice on the Mississippi River? It’s frazil ice — here’s how it forms
Notice those folds of ice on the Mississippi River? It’s frazil ice — here’s how it forms 01:17

MINNEAPOLIS — "Frazil" ice has been spotted in Minnesota following Thursday's winter storm. But what is "frazil" ice?

According to weather experts in Ontario, frazil ice is a kind of slush ice. It forms when cold air temperatures and wind chill combine to cause surface water temperature to be cooled below the freezing point. 

Once the water reaches "super-cooled" temperatures, solid ice is unable to form because the water is either moving or flowing too fast. As that slushy ice travels downstream, it eventually piles against obstructions like islands, bridge piers and abutments. 

yt-measles-vaccine-4.jpg

As the frazil ice comes to rest, it accumulates, thus causing a wavy appearance, as though it has been folded in on itself in wintry rolls.

WCCO's Frankie McLister is looking into the phenomenon and will share an update on WCCO 4 News at 10.

Mackenzie Lofgren

Mackenzie Lofgren is a web producer and digital content producer at CBS Minnesota. She writes web articles and produces short-form video content used on CBS Minnesota's streaming platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.