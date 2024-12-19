What are those weird folds of ice on the Mississippi River? All about frazil ice and how it forms.

Notice those folds of ice on the Mississippi River? It’s frazil ice — here’s how it forms

Notice those folds of ice on the Mississippi River? It’s frazil ice — here’s how it forms

Notice those folds of ice on the Mississippi River? It’s frazil ice — here’s how it forms

MINNEAPOLIS — "Frazil" ice has been spotted in Minnesota following Thursday's winter storm. But what is "frazil" ice?

According to weather experts in Ontario, frazil ice is a kind of slush ice. It forms when cold air temperatures and wind chill combine to cause surface water temperature to be cooled below the freezing point.

Once the water reaches "super-cooled" temperatures, solid ice is unable to form because the water is either moving or flowing too fast. As that slushy ice travels downstream, it eventually piles against obstructions like islands, bridge piers and abutments.

As the frazil ice comes to rest, it accumulates, thus causing a wavy appearance, as though it has been folded in on itself in wintry rolls.

WCCO's Frankie McLister is looking into the phenomenon and will share an update on WCCO 4 News at 10.