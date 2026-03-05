Watch CBS News
Talking Points

Rising premiums and lower payouts: What homeowners need to know about their roof coverage

By
Esme Murphy
Esme Murphy
Reporter/Anchor
Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.
Read Full Bio
Esme Murphy,
Liz Christy
Digital Producer
Liz Christy is a digital line producer at wcco.com. She has previously produced a morning show in Iowa called "Good Morning Iowa." When not completing stream duties or special projects, she produces and edits "Talking Points with Esme Murphy."
Read Full Bio
Liz Christy

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Minnesota roofs have taken a hail pounding in recent years. In 2022, a series of storms caused $1 billion in damages, much of it to roofs. 

A year later, a single storm in August caused $1.1 billion in damages. In the aftermath, homeowners saw their premiums rise and  insurance settlements lower.

"We've seen a lot of really increased storms that have, like, much higher volume of claims. So that means that there's higher winds, more hail, those kinds of things that's a result of climate change," said Grace Arnold, Department of Commerce commissioner.

That means homeowners are seeing a lower payout per claim. 

"We've seen companies try different things, to put more of the cost on consumers, to lower the cost of the premium in the front, so that when you're doing a claim, you're taking on a little bit more at the end," said Arnold.

Consumers have shared their homebuying difficulties with WCCO. They say when they bought a new house, they were told they couldn't get insurance unless they got a new roof first

The Commerce Department regulates insurance companies in the state, but the commissioner told WCCO she had not heard about that issue.

"I think that's something new that we'll definitely look into, because if people aren't able to get insurance because they have an older
roof, that's a big problem," said Arnold.

You can call the Department of Commerce consumer line with any questions or concerns.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue