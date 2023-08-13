Friday storms mean thousands in roof damages in Twin Cities

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – The damage from Friday's storm in the Twin Cities was definitely visible on some of the cars that were hit by hail. But what about damage that's a little harder to spot?

The hail also caused thousands of dollars in damage to roofs around the area.

The hail was the size of golf balls in parts of the metro – and sometimes even larger.

"Larger than golf ball size for sure," said Ryan McCarty of Golden Valley.

It's why McCarty had crews out from Sela Roofing and Remodeling Sunday to inspect his roof.

"He's up there looking for hail damage to the shingles, valley medals, all the accessories," said Luis Hernandez, a Sela sales representative. "This was a big, pretty significant storm, especially with the size of the hail that came down. It was over 2 inches in diameter."

It's Hernandez's 20th inspection so far Sunday. He's seen roughly 50 roofs the entire weekend. Hernandez said one big sign something might be wrong with your roof after the storm is water leaks.

"Another thing is if you have any damage to your window wraps, your siding, your downspouts. Obviously another indicator is your cars," said Hernandez.

After inspecting McCarty's roof, Hernandez estimates costs of repairs to be between $16,000-$17,000. He said it's important to address concerns now, so you don't have major problems down the road.

"Could be within a couple years you'll start noticing some water leaks in your home. It's not something that will happen tomorrow, the next couple of months, but that's something to be aware of in the next couple of years," he said.

Experts said you can avoid getting scammed by making sure a contractor vehicle is marked with company lettering.

You should also look for a contractor license, which many businesses post right on the vehicle.