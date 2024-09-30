WCCO programming changes around vice presidential debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance

Could VP debate be enough to swing the presidential election?

Could VP debate be enough to swing the presidential election?

Could VP debate be enough to swing the presidential election?

MINNEAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz and Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance will meet for their only planned debate, hosted by CBS News at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.

The debate starts at 8 p.m. and will be moderated by "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan.

You can watch the debate on WCCO or our free streaming channel, CBS News Minnesota via Pluto TV or the CBS News app. We will have complete pre- and post-debate coverage on both platforms, including live reports in New York from our Caroline Cummings during our 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.

CBS News Minnesota schedule

3 p.m. CBS News – America Decides

4 p.m. The 4 from WCCO News

5 p.m. WCCO News at 5

5:30 p.m. CBS News – America Decides

6 p.m. WCCO News at 6

6:30 p.m. CBS News – America Decides

8 p.m. CBS News – Vice Presidential Debate

9:30 p.m. CBS News – post-debate coverage

10 p.m. WCCO News at 10

WCCO-TV schedule

4 p.m. The 4 from WCCO News

5 p.m. WCCO News at 5

5:30 p.m. CBS Evening News

6 p.m. WCCO News at 6

6:30 p.m. Wheel of Fortune

7 p.m. CBS News – America Decides

8 p.m. CBS News – Vice Presidential Debate

9:30 p.m. CBS News – post-debate coverage

10 p.m. WCCO News at 10

In the latest episode of Talking Points, WCCO's Esme Murphy spoke with political analysts who say this debate could change the outcome of the November election.

Both candidates are busy preparing for the showdown. According to a Walz campaign official, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is standing in for Vance in Walz's debate prep sessions. Minnesota Republican Rep. Tom Emmer is standing in for Walz in Vance's debate prep sessions, according to three sources familiar with Vance's debate preparations.