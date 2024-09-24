What do Minnesotans think of Gov. Tim Walz? A new poll reveals a divide

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has spent a lot of time on the campaign trail since joining the Democratic ticket as the vice presidential nominee. But what do Minnesotans think about their governor since his political life has changed?

Walz's six-year tenure as governor has been marked by COVID-19, the 2020 riots after the murder of George Floyd, and the last two years under total Democratic control at the capitol.

Now, voters will decide if he should be vice president.

A Star Tribune poll found Minnesotans are divided along political lines in terms of what they think of him.

According to the poll, 48% of Minnesota likely voters said they view Walz favorably, compared to 47% who view him unfavorably.

Looking deeper at the poll, an overwhelming number of Republicans don't think he's doing a good job while most Democrats think he is.

"Approval for Gov. Walz looks like the rest of the country and our politics. Democrats support him. Republicans strongly disapprove of him. It's a little surprising though because his selling point is that he's a crossover candidate who does appear across the aisle," said Professor Larry Jacobs, of the University of Minnesota.

In 2020, riots and civil unrest broke out in Minneapolis following George Floyd's killing and Walz and other leaders had to respond.

Four years have passed but according to the poll, 52% of those surveyed said they disapproved of his handling of it all during May of 2020, compared to 44% who said they do approve. There are divides along political lines; but 55% of independents said they disapproved.

His record on the riots will likely be brought up during next week's vice presidential debate. Walz will face his Republican challenger Senator JD Vance.