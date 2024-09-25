Watch CBS News
Vice presidential debate could make important impact in 2024 election, some analysts say

By Esme Murphy, Johnny Kahner

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The vice presidential debate is Tuesday night. Gov. Tim Walz and Senator JD Vance will be in the spotlight in front of millions of people. Some analysts agree this debate could change who wins the November election between former President Trump and Vice President Harris. 

"I think the main focus of JD Vance's debate performance is going to be on Minnesota," said Professor Larry Jacobs from the University of Minnesota's Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs. "It's going to be on Tim Walz as governor as a proven radical liberal."

Jacobs said Walz's background as a politician in Minnesota would all be a part of Vance's attack. 

He also says this debate could make a real impact in November, due to the race being so close.

"A huge opportunity for one of the candidates to tilt the election," Jacobs said.

Republican analyst Amy Koch says she wouldn't normally consider a vice presidential debate to have a big impact, but she views this one differently. "The vice presidential candidates have been in the spotlight far more, particularly Vance," Koch said.

She continued, saying Vance would have to make some amends and strides with female voters. 

Democratic analyst Abou Amara says the independent voters could have a big sway in the election, and that's where Walz's focus should be. 

"Walz is an everyday, regular guy," Amara said. "He's got to communicate in that way to reach some of those independents in the blue wall, and really contrast Vance as both extreme and elite."

CBS News will host the only planned vice presidential debate between Vance and Walz on Tuesday, October 1 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS News 24/7. Download the free CBS News app for live coverage, post-debate analysis, comprehensive fact checks and more.

