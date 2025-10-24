WCCO News to host Minneapolis mayoral debate with leading candidates

With just one week before next month's election, WCCO News will host a debate between the four leading candidates for Minneapolis mayor.

The debate will include incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey and challengers State Sen. Omar Fateh, Rev. DeWayne Davis and Jazz Hampton.

The debate will be hosted by WCCO News anchor Frank Vascellaro and will stream live on WCCO's free streaming channel, CBS News Minnesota, as well as in the player above at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28. The program will also stream live on WCCO's YouTube channel.

Immediately after the debate, WCCO's Esme Murphy and political reporter Caroline Cummings will offer analysis of what was discussed with guest political analysts Amy Koch, a Republican strategist, and Jeff Hayden, a Democratic strategist.

WCCO-TV will also provide additional coverage of the debate on its 10 p.m. newscast on Tuesday.

Tune in for special live coverage of all races and results on Election night, Nov. 4. Polls in Minnesota close at 8 p.m. WCCO News will provide live results online from every race in the state, including dozens of school referendums as voters decide if taxes should be raised to pay for improvements and education programs.

Results will also appear as soon as they come in on CBS News Minnesota, and key races will be shown at the bottom of the screen on WCCO-TV later in the evening.