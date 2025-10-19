Minneapolis Mayor Frey talks 3rd-term run, crime drop and standing by undocumented "neighbors"

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has led the city through two of the most difficult events in its history: the 2020 murder of George Floyd and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the immediate aftermath of both of those events, Frey won his first reelection bid in 2021 with 56% in the second round of the ranked-choice election.

In 2025, the issues are entrenched and tend to reignite in dramatic spurts: the persistent war over homeless encampments, concerns over public safety, concerns over affordable housing and battles with the Trump administration over immigration and funding cuts.

Frey was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m.

"We look at people who are undocumented not just as undocumented, but as our neighbors," Frey said. "We love them and we are going to stand by them."

Despite searing and heart-wrenching incidents of gun violence — like mass shootings and the deadly attack on Annunciation Catholic Church — overall violent crime statistics in Minneapolis are down.

Shots-fired calls are down from 4,900 to 3,900; gunshot wound victims from 311 to 265; homicides from 65 to 52; and carjackings from 215 to 146.

Frey has blasted his chief rival, state Sen. Omar Fateh, for his support of a 2023 charter amendment that critics say would have defunded the Minneapolis Police Department.

"[Fateh] has supported defunding the police and is trying to shift his position now without actually shifting it," Frey said.

Another of Frey's biggest differences with Fateh is over homeless encampments. Frey has supported clearing encampments after relocation services are offered. Fateh has given few specifics, but says wiping out encampments is inhumane.

"Once services have been offered and people don't accept, we close the encampment. Why? Because they aren't safe," Frey said.

The incumbent is also upping the election stakes. A group of his main supporters, called All of Minneapolis, is targeting for the defeat of at least three progressive City Council members with whom Frey has consistently clashed.

Frey faces his own challenge under ranked-choice voting. His three top opponents — Dewayne Davis, Jazz Hampton and Fateh — have formed a coalition asking their supporters to not rank Frey second or third, thereby denying him votes that could win the election.