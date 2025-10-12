Rep. Ilhan Omar endorses Omar Fateh for mayor of Minneapolis

In an exclusive interview with WCCO, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar announced she is endorsing Sen. Omar Fateh for the Minneapolis mayoral race.

While incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey has been endorsed by Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar in his bid for a third term, this is Fateh's biggest endorsement to date.

"I am excited to announce that I will be supporting Sen. Fateh for Mayor of Minneapolis," Omar said.

Omar put her stamp of approval on a grateful state Sen. Fateh, who envisions a city that is more equal.

"I am really excited to have her support," Fateh said. "Minneapolis seems to be a tale of two cities: one for the wealthy and well-connected and one for everyone else."

The congresswoman believes the 35-year-old Democratic Socialist can lead with a progressive agenda.

"I have trust in the senator's track record that he will find a way to make sure we have ordinances that are passing through that speak to the desire and the needs of the residents of this city," Omar said.

Fateh's run has not been entirely smooth. He is being accused of campaign violations for continuing to use the term "DFL endorsed" on his campaign signs. The Minnesota DFL rescinded the endorsement after convention irregularities surfaced. The state DFL then declined to make an endorsement.

Fateh says he is benefiting from the backlash.

"People stop me and they tell me they are really hurt and upset by the DFL taking back the endorsement," he said.

Fateh continues to deny questions about any ethical missteps, including when he fast-tracked a housing bill without disclosing his wife's alleged business ties to the project.

"It was not a finance bill, it was not to benefit my wife or anyone, it was a program integrity bill," Fateh said.

Omar knows both Fateh and Frey well. She says it's Fateh who is best suited to bring the warring factions at city hall together.

Fateh points to his work on expanding access to opioid detection strips, free college for low-income students and a deal to keep Uber and Lyft drivers in the Twin Cities as examples of how he can work with different sides.

For Frey, not getting an endorsement from Omar is nothing new. He has won the mayor's race twice without it.

Fifteen candidates are running for Minneapolis mayor. Four have mounted major campaigns: Frey, Fateh, Rev. DeWayne Davis and Jazz Hampton.

