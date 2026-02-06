SOS put out for Twin Cities small businesses amid ICE surge

Several Twin Cities small businesses say Operation Metro Surge has cost them millions of dollars in revenue. Now, they're asking for the community's help.

A group of business leaders gathered Friday at Urban Growler in St. Paul, Minnesota, to highlight the dire situation, and make it clear that the time to act is now.

We're finally getting a look at some of the numbers when it comes to the financial impact of the federal immigration officer influx, with individual businesses losing thousands of dollars a day — while the city of Minneapolis estimates it's losing $10 million to $20 million in revenue each week.

The city's Lake Street corridor in particular is down $46 million in revenue between December 2025 and last month, according to city officials.

Community leaders are urging people to use next week as a time to support small businesses, especially shops and restaurants, each day of the week.

They say while this situation is far different from the COVID pandemic, the financial impact is comparable in some ways. But this time, there's no federal relief money on the way.

"Many of these businesses don't have months, they have weeks," said Alex West Steinman, co-founder of The Coven. "If they close, it's not just bad for business. It's a devastating blow to Minnesota. It means more people without work, food or community."

Business leaders Friday say even if federal immigration officers were to leave Minnesota tomorrow, the recovery would take months.

This story will be updated.