Walter Brown charged in lengthy Mankato standoff, illegally taking 2-year-old child

MANKATO, Minn. -- A 29-year-old Mankato man is accused of illegally taking his 2-year-old child and later getting into a lengthy standoff with authorities after they attempted to arrest him.

Walter Brown, who has no permanent address, faces multiple felony charges in connection to both incidents, according to Blue Earth County court documents.

On March 24, Brown allegedly showed up at the apartment of the mother of his three children and took one of the children, who is 2 years old. The woman had a domestic abuse no-contact order filed against Brown. A warrant for his arrest was requested.

After several weeks of searching for Brown, investigators located him in Mankato on April 18. Brown fled on foot when officers attempted to arrest him, the complaint said.

Authorities say that Brown took out a pistol as he was fleeing and fired in the direction of a pursuing officer. The officer was not hurt. The complaint notes that there were children nearby playing on a playground.

Brown then fled into an apartment building located on the 2200 block of Marwood Drive, where a standoff took place.

The incident happened less than a mile from Mankato East High School. A shelter in place order was issued and later lifted.

After several days, the standoff was "safely resolved" and Brown was taken into custody, police said. The 2-year-old child was also found safe and taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

According to the complaint, two firearms were located in the bathroom ceiling after a search of the apartment.

For allegedly taking the child, Brown faces felony charges of violating a no-contact order and refusing to return a minor child to their mother. In connection to the standoff, Brown faces two charges of assault – including first-degree assault for attempting to use deadly force against a police officer – and two charges of illegally possessing a firearm, according to court documents.

Brown has a criminal history that includes convictions for burglary and domestic assault. He's prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

If convicted, the first-degree assault charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or a $35,000 fine.