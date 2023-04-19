Officials: After 2 days, standoff with suspect in Mankato "safely resolved"

MANKATO, Minn. – An armed standoff that began Tuesday night in the city of Mankato has been safely resolved, officials said.

The city's police department said its officers were trying to arrest a suspect in an ongoing investigation on the 2200 block of Marwood Drive around 4:45 p.m. The investigation regards "the welfare of a missing father and a 2-year-old child," the department said.

The suspect shot at an officer while fleeing, police said. The officer was not hurt. The suspect then holed up in a nearby apartment building, where the standoff took place.

In an update Thursday afternoon, city officials said the incident was "peacefully and safely resolved." Charges in the incident are pending. Officials also said two people are safe and have been taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

READ MORE: Duluth police arrest man, 30, for making violent threats on Facebook

The incident happened less than a mile from Mankato East High School. A shelter in place order was issued and later lifted.

CBS

Mankato East High School canceled all events Tuesday night. On Wednesday, Makato Area Public Schools said all district schools will open at their normal time.