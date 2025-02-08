Volunteer snow shovelers in St. Paul need more help to meet demand

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The snow on your sidewalk — has to go! Those living in Minneapolis and St. Paul have 24 hours to get that done after a snow storm, but if you need some help, it's available to you thanks to a group called "Saintly City Snow Angels."

They've been a volunteer group for the last 4 years, cleaning sidewalks after snowfalls in St. Paul for homeowners who can't do it themselves.

"In St. Paul, you can get a fine if you don't shovel, so we really wanted to just come in and meet the needs of our neighbors and create this kind of sense of community," said Seneca Krueger, who has been an Angel volunteer since the group formed.

Krueger finds joy in this annual winter responsibility. After Saturday's snow storm, she helped clear the sidewalk and wheelchair ramp of a neighbor near her own home.

"It's just showing up for your neighbors. If you have just 15 extra minutes, it's really a beautiful easy thing to do," said Krueger.

Right now this group is struggling to meet the demand for people in need.

"Some of us will be out shoveling 6 or 7 houses this weekend just to try and meet the need, so it would be really great if we had more people volunteer," said Krueger.

If you want to be a snow angel volunteer, or add your sidewalk to the shovel list, you can connect with the Saintly City Snow Angels on Facebook.