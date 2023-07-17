Vikings' WR Justin Jefferson earns 99 overall rating in "Madden 24"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson is now a part of the vaunted Madden 99 Club.

On Monday morning, it was announced that the 24-year-old is officially the highest-rated receiver in the upcoming video game, "Madden 24," with a ranking of 99. It's the highest overall rating a player can have in the game.

Breaking down some of the categories a bit more: Jefferson received a rating of 92 for speed, 99 for awareness, 98 for catching and 99 for spectacular catch. The couple of categories where his rating dipped include strength (64) and carrying (76).

Y’all have no idea what it means to be a 99 in Madden!! Since I was 7y/o I been creating my own player making him a 99 and now I don’t have to🤯🤯 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) July 17, 2023

The overall score is fitting for a receiver who earned Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and was recently awarded the 2023 ESPY for Play of the Year.

"There's so many things that I want to accomplish and things that I want to prove to myself," Jefferson said while accepting the ESPY award. "So this is the start of it, but there's more to come for sure."

The catch was previously awarded Moment of the Year at the NFL Honors, and the gloves and arm sleeve Jefferson was wearing when he made it are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.