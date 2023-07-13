Justin Jefferson's 4th and 18 catch against Bills wins Play of the Year at ESPYs

MINNEAPOLIS -- Justin Jefferson's gravity- and logic-defying 4th and 18 catch against the Buffalo Bills last season was one of those rare moments in sports when you know you're watching an all-timer.

Wednesday night, Jefferson was honored with the Play of the Year award at the ESPYs, ESPN's annual award show.

One of the most cold-blooded receptions you’ll see in your life 😤😤@JJettas2 pic.twitter.com/vfmxJC6OXl — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 13, 2023

Jefferson's nigh-impossible grab kept the Vikings' hopes alive in one of the best NFL games of the year -- one the Vikings would eventually win 33-30 in overtime.

In his ESPYs acceptance speech, Jefferson said the catch was just a sign of things to come.

"There's so many things that I want to accomplish and things that I want to prove to myself," Jefferson said. "So this is the start of it, but there's more to come for sure."

The catch was previously awarded Moment of the Year at the NFL Honors, and the gloves and arm sleeve Jefferson was wearing when he made it are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Note: The video above first aired June 13, 2023.