Justin Jefferson's "all-time catch" gloves, arm sleeve to be displayed at Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, OH -- The moment Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson came down with a 4th and 18 reception during Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills, it was instantly recognized as a legendary catch.

Now, it's going to be immortalized at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which called the catch an "all-time catch to remember."

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a pass in front of Cam Lewis #39 of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

On Wednesday, the HOF announced that Jefferson's gloves and arm sleeve have already arrived in Canton, Ohio - and will soon be on display.

Jefferson caught 10 balls for 193 yards and one touchdown, but the fourth quarter catch that kept the Vikings' hopes alive will be the one people remember.

CBS Sports has already added it to a list of the greatest catches of all time.

The NFL also announced on Wednesday that Jefferson is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 10:31 AM

