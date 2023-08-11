Rookies showcased in Vikings' 2023 preseason debut

By Chris Veninga, WCCO Intern

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Jaren Hall seemed unfazed as he took the podium following the Vikings' 24-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, even after throwing 6/14 and 37 yards passing in the second half. Instead, he took a more glass-half-full view.

"I thought we did some really good things. It's fun to get a third-down conversion," he said.

It's the little things that matter, especially for a rookie stepping into his first NFL action.

Though Hall certainly does not have the expectations of a first-round quarterback destined to save a franchise, he certainly has eyes on him.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Jaren Hall #16 of the Minnesota Vikings scrambles during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Getty Images

Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins is entering the final year of his contract, and Hall is the new face in the room. The Vikings have dreamt of quarterback success the likes of the Green Bay Packers have had; up until this season, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers have been the only two quarterbacks to consistently start for the team in the last 30 years.

Cousins has been the most stable QB the Vikings have had since Favre joined the team for that incredible - and heartbreaking - 2009 season but has yet to turn into a playoff-caliber player.

More eyes, however, were on the rookie first-round wide receiver Jordan Addison. The 21-year-old has been having a solid training camp - despite being cited with reckless driving in July, and fans have been eager to see if his talents can join the stacked (albeit Adam Theilen-less) receiving core of Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, and TE T.J. Hockenson.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings catches the ball during the second quarter of the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Jane Gershovich / Getty Images

Addison's first target from backup QB Nick Mullens bounced off his chest. When the clock hit zero, Addison only had one official completion for 22 yards (although he should have had two, as he made a diving, toe-tapping sideline catch that was ruled incomplete, but was not challenged). Underwhelming? Perhaps. But he showed signs of skill that will hopefully become more frequent as the preseason progresses.

As for other rookie performances Thursday, seventh-round running back DeWayne McBride out of UAB had six rushing attempts for 15 yards. McBride was a standout at Alabama-Birmingham, with a 32% first down conversion rate and a 74% third down conversion rate - although he was drafted late due to fumble concerns. He also had three kick returns for 50 yards. Where he will be in terms of depth in the running back room is the main question, as starter Alexander Mattison already has two other serviceable RBs in Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler.

On the defensive front, safety Jay Ward had five tackles and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon had one.

The Vikings will face the Titans on Aug. 19 after joint practices with the Tennessee team.