Vikings' Justin Jefferson will be held out of practice with "mild hamstring strain," team says

Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson will miss some practice time due to a "mild hamstring strain," the team said Friday.

Jefferson left practice early on Thursday and told reporters he had some "tightness" in his legs.

"Of course, with the past recent injuries and the stuff that I had gone through before, just taking precaution and just understanding that it's the second day of camp, not the 30th," Jefferson said. "Just making sure that I'm fully healthy and I'm good to go, especially when the season starts."

In 2023, Jefferson missed seven games due to a hamstring injury. He played every game of the other four years of his career.

The 26-year-old receiver is coming off his fifth straight 1,000-yard season and the second in which he was named First Team All-Pro. In his five-year career, he's amassed 495 catches for 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns. He's already fourth in Vikings history in receiving yards.

His presence will be especially important this year, with second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy set to take over the offense.

"I feel like just talking with J.J. and just being his locker mate, I feel like he definitely has his head on straight and he has that confidence to go out there and to perform every single week," Jefferson said.

The Vikings said Jefferson's hamstring will be reevaluated next week. The team opens the season Monday, Sept. 8 in Chicago against the Bears.