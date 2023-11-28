Minnesota Vikings will activate star Justin Jefferson Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be back on the Minnesota Vikings' active roster Tuesday after missing seven games on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The team announced on X it plans to activate Jefferson from IR.

WR Justin Jefferson will be activated from injured reserve today. pic.twitter.com/aYCSmMf6Xb — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 28, 2023

Jefferson suffered the injury late in the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and was subsequently placed on the reserve list. Earlier this month, Jefferson returned to practice after the Vikings designated his return from IR.

Shortly following his return to practice, Jefferson opened up about the injury and said he wanted to be 100% before returning to the field.

"I don't want to go out there 80-90% and have the chance of hurting it again," Jefferson said.

Jefferson called the injury a "freak accident," but says he can work on his technique to get out of those situations. He says the turf field at U.S. Bank Stadium could have been a "slight" factor, but he's not going to blame it on that.

The team was 1-4 when Jefferson suffered the injury. At the time, many speculated the team would be bidding for a top draft pick, despite a strong showing the previous season with a 13-4 record and playoff appearance. Without Jefferson, the team was able to go on a winning streak to preserve its chance at a playoff spot, though they've now lost two in a row.

Before his injury, Jefferson ranked third in the NFL with 571 receiving yards on 36 catches.

Rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison has shined in Jefferson's absence. In the games Jefferson missed, Addison compiled 437 yards and four touchdowns on 35 catches.

Since Jefferson's injury, the Vikings have lost starting quarterback Kirk Cousins for the season due to a torn Achilles. The veteran quarterback's cast was removed two weeks after the injury.

The starting QB is now Joshua Dobbs — traded from the Arizona Cardinals to Minnesota on Oct. 31 — who impressed in his first two games but has since faltered. Jefferson says he hasn't worked with a quarterback as mobile as Dobbs.

"It's a threat. You have to respect his ability to run out of the pocket and make plays," Jefferson said. "A lot of weapons out on that field, I'm excited to see it."

The Vikings' record stands at 6-6, good for second place in the NFC North. The Vikings, who are now in a bye week, will head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 10.