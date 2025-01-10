Vikings' Justin Jefferson a unanimous choice for AP All-Pro; Van Ginkel, DePaola also selected

Vikings head to L.A. for wild card matchup with Rams

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson was one of two NFL wide receivers unanimously chosen for The Associated Press 2024 NFL All-Pro Team.

"Wow, that's crazy. That's respect right there. That's love," Jefferson said of his unanimous selection.

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'marr Chase was also a unanimous selection. Chase led the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17). Jefferson was sixth (103), second (1,533) and tied for sixth (10) in those categories, respectively.

This marked Jefferson's fifth straight 1,000-yard season — he's done it every year he's been in the league. It's also tied for the highest TD total of his career.

Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola also made first team, while outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was named to the second team.

Van Ginkel had 11.5 sacks on the year, almost double his previous career high. He also had two pick-sixes, 79 total tackles and 18 tackles for a loss.

Jefferson and DePaola have now been first-team All-Pros three times, while DePaola also has a second-team selection from 2023.

All three Vikings All-Pros also made the Pro Bowl Games roster, along with quarterback Sam Darnold, cornerback Byron Murphy and pass rusher Jonathan Greenard.

The NFC-leading Lions (15-2), who dominated the Vikings in a 31-9 Week 18 win, had four players selected: wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, right tackle Penei Sewell, safety Kerby Joseph and punter Jack Fox.

"They know what's up," said Joseph, who led the NFL with nine interceptions but was snubbed from the Pro Bowl.

This was the third year for the AP's new voting system. Voters chose a first team and a second team. First-team votes are worth 3 points, second-team votes are worth 1.

The Vikings take on the Los Angeles Rams in the wild card round of the playoffs Monday night. The game has been moved from L.A. to Glendale, Arizona due to devastating fires in the Rams' home city.