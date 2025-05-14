Minnesota Vikings' full schedule for 2025-2026 released
The Minnesota Vikings' full schedule for the upcoming season is out, featuring a season-opening road matchup against the Chicago Bears.
The Vikings have eight home games, seven stateside road games and two international games in London and Dublin. They'll travel to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers on November 23 and host their rivals at U.S. Bank Stadium as the final game of the regular season, that game does not yet have a date. They'll play the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at home on October 19.
The Vikings will also host a Christmas Day game for only the third time in franchise history In a matchup against the Detroit Lions.
This season will mark the start of a new era for the Vikings, with second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy expected to lead the offense after missing his entire rookie season due to injury. With a revamped offensive line and the defense retaining all of its key talent, fans' hopes will be high after a 14-3 season last year, even if the team's playoff performance was disappointing.
Here's the full schedule:
- Sept. 8 on the road against the Chicago Bears
- Sept. 14 at home against the Atlanta Falcons
- Sept. 21 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals
- Sept. 28 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers
- Oct. 5 on the road against the Cleveland Browns
- Oct. 19 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles
- Oct. 23 on the road against the Los Angeles Charges
- Nov. 2 on the road against the Detroit Lions
- Nov. 9 at home against the Baltimore Ravens
- Nov. 15 at home against the Chicago Bears
- Nov. 23 on the road against the Green Bay Packers
- Nov. 30 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks
- Dec. 7. at home against the Washington Commanders
- Dec. 14 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys
- Dec. 21 on the road against the New York Giants
- Dec. 25 at home against the Detroit Lions
- TBD: at home against the Green Bay Packers
The Vikings will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL's first regular-season game hosted by Ireland. The following week, the Vikings will head to London to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.
This year will be the fourth time the Vikings play in London.