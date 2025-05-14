Minnesota Vikings' full schedule for 2025-2026 released

The Minnesota Vikings' full schedule for the upcoming season is out, featuring a season-opening road matchup against the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings have eight home games, seven stateside road games and two international games in London and Dublin. They'll travel to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers on November 23 and host their rivals at U.S. Bank Stadium as the final game of the regular season, that game does not yet have a date. They'll play the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at home on October 19.

The Vikings will also host a Christmas Day game for only the third time in franchise history In a matchup against the Detroit Lions.

This season will mark the start of a new era for the Vikings, with second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy expected to lead the offense after missing his entire rookie season due to injury. With a revamped offensive line and the defense retaining all of its key talent, fans' hopes will be high after a 14-3 season last year, even if the team's playoff performance was disappointing.

Here's the full schedule:

Sept. 8 on the road against the Chicago Bears

Sept. 14 at home against the Atlanta Falcons

Sept. 21 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals

Sept. 28 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct. 5 on the road against the Cleveland Browns

Oct. 19 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles

Oct. 23 on the road against the Los Angeles Charges

Nov. 2 on the road against the Detroit Lions

Nov. 9 at home against the Baltimore Ravens

Nov. 15 at home against the Chicago Bears

Nov. 23 on the road against the Green Bay Packers

Nov. 30 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks

Dec. 7. at home against the Washington Commanders

Dec. 14 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys

Dec. 21 on the road against the New York Giants

Dec. 25 at home against the Detroit Lions

TBD: at home against the Green Bay Packers

The Vikings will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL's first regular-season game hosted by Ireland. The following week, the Vikings will head to London to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

This year will be the fourth time the Vikings play in London.