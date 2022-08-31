Breaking down the Vikings' initial 53-man roster

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Vikings set their initial 53-man roster Tuesday, and thought it will almost certainly look different when their first game day arrives, it gives us a rough idea of what the team will look like to start the year.

The roster is predominately homegrown – 33 of the 53 players were drafted by the Vikings, and another four were signed as undrafted free agents -- fullback C.J. Ham, wide receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Luiji Vilain and punter Ryan Wright. Fourteen players came to the Vikings from other teams (via free agency, waiver claims and other means), and two players arrived by trade -- defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and quarterback Nick Mullens, both added in the last two weeks.

Eleven rookies made the roster, including undrafted free agents Vilian and Wright. Only one member of the 2022 draft class didn't make the roster – tight end Nick Muse, who was their last pick of the draft, No. 227 overall.

Of the 11 players taken in Rick Spielman's last draft as general manager (2021), only five made the initial 53 this year – defensive back Camryn Bynum, tackle Christian Darrisaw, defensive end Patrick Jones II, running back Kene Nwangwu and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

The average age of the roster is just under 26 years old. The oldest player is long snapper Andrew DePaola at 35, followed by quarterback Kirk Cousins at 34. Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is the youngest player at just 21 years old. The roster features just eight players above the age of 30.

Just six of the initial 53 players are former first-round picks -- center Garrett Bradbury(2019), rookie safety Lewis Cine, Darrisaw (2021), Justin Jefferson (2020), Patrick Peterson (2011) and Harrison Smith (2012). Peterson is the highest-drafted player on the roster, taken fifth overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

No matter what the roster looks like come opening day, it will be put to the test. The Vikings open the season at home against the Green Bay Packers, who came one game short of a Super Bowl appearance last year and have finished first in the division for three straight seasons.