Justin Jefferson makes top 20 in NFL's 100 best players

MINNEAPOLIS -- The NFL has released its full list of top 100 players, and Justin Jefferson is, unsurprisingly, the highest ranked Viking on the list.

The star wide receiver is ranked 17th on the list, which is voted on by NFL players.

We say he’s #1.



They say he’s #17.



Either way, everybody agrees that @JJettas2 is special.#NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/kXZ5N6om5v — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 29, 2022

"To think the Vikings' young star is still improving after consecutive Pro Bowl seasons is chilling, especially as he approaches his first season with an offensive-minded coach in 2022," the NFL's writeup reads.

The 23-year-old superstar is already considered among the best receivers in the league -- only three receivers rank above him on the top 100 (Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp). Kupp just finished one of the most productive seasons in NFL history with the Los Angeles Rams, catching 145 balls for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. The man who coordinated that Rams offense, Kevin O'Connell, is now the Vikings' head coach.

Though Jefferson's stats through two seasons are historic -- his 3,016 yards are the most ever for a receiver in their first two years -- it's not hard to imagine his productivity skyrocketing in a new, more modern offensive system.

Last year, Jefferson was ranked 53rd. The NFL said he is the third-youngest player in the top 100.

Only two other Vikings made the list: quarterback Kirk Cousins at No. 99 and running back Dalvin Cook at No. 31. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was the No. 1 player.