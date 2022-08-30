Cutdown day: Tracking Vikings' roster moves ahead of 53-man deadline

Cutdown day: Tracking Vikings' roster moves ahead of 53-man deadlineget the free app
By 3 p.m. on Tuesday, all NFL teams must cut their rosters down to 53 players.
With their starters resting for most of the preseason, the Minnesota Vikings saw plenty of action from their young players and new additions. While many positions are set -- starting quarterback, top three wide receivers, the linebacking corps -- plenty of questions remain on the roster.
Below, WCCO is tracking all of the Vikings' roster moves ahead of the 3 p.m. cutdown deadline.
Vikings reportedly waiving QB Kellen Mond
The Vikings are reportedly waiving QB Kellen Mond, a third round pick in 2021 who failed to impress this preseason.
The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the move. If Mond goes unclaimed by another team, he could be signed to the Vikings' practice squad.
Mond split time with fellow backup QB Sean Mannion this preseason. He completed 57% of his passes for 303 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Last week, the Vikings traded for Las Vegas Raiders backup QB Nick Mullens, all but assuring either Mond or Mannion would be cut.
Johnson, McGill head to IR; Vikings cut 3
The Vikings began the cutdown process by placing two players on injured reserve and cutting three others.
Bisi Johnson, a veteran wide receiver, will spend a second straight season on IR with an ACL injury, which occurred during Saturday's preseason game against the Denver Broncos. After the game, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Johnson had "earned a right to be on our football team."
Defensive lineman T.Y. McGill is also heading to IR with an ankle injury. He had 3.5 sacks in the preseason, second-best in the NFL.
The Vikings also released cornerback Tye Smith and waived offensive tackle Timon Parris and wide receiver Myron Mitchell.