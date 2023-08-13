Vikings close Sunday's training camp to fans due to weather forecast

Watch CBS News
EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have canceled all fan activities for Sunday's training camp practice because of the weather forecast.

WCCO's Joseph Dames said showers could start as early as the afternoon, while more impactful rain will arrive overnight into Monday morning.

MORE WEATHER RESOURCES: Live Radar | NEXT Weather latest

The Vikings said fans with tickets for Sunday's practice will receive an automatic refund.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding," the team said.

The Vikings Museum and Vikings Locker Room Store are also closed Sunday. Defensive line autographs have been moved to Thursday.

The next practice open to fans will be Wednesday. It's a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans.

 The Vikings lost to the Seattle Seahawks 24-13 in their first preseason game.

