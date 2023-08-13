Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Cool, cloudy Sunday, with soaking rain later on

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from Aug. 13, 2023
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday will be a cool, cloudy day in the Twin Cities, with rain arriving late.

The high will be around 73, and aside from a late morning break of sun, it'll be gloomy most of the day. Southern Minnesota will see rain through the morning hours.

Some showers could hit the metro in the late afternoon, and then soaking rain arrives later in the night. That will continue into Monday. Most of the southern half of the state should get hit.

By the afternoon commute Monday, the rain will likely have dried up. Temperatures will be similarly cool.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high around 83. On Wednesday, the heat will spike to around 87, and there's a chance for isolated storms late in the day.

By next weekend, summer heat could return, with highs pushing 90.

