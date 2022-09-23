Watch CBS News
Local News

VIDEO: Wolf pups search for snack in Voyageurs National Park

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Wolf pups search for snack in Voyageurs National Park
VIDEO: Wolf pups search for snack in Voyageurs National Park 00:29

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – There is another wild sight coming to us from northern Minnesota.    

Trail cameras caught four wolf pups looking for a snack in Voyageurs National Forest last month.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project says these little guys are part of the Half-Moon Pack. They're keeping a close eye on them because only one out of the 12 pups from the pack have made it to adulthood.

10p-vo-voyageur-wolf-pu-wcco219f.jpg
Voyageurs Wolf Project

But the project says these pups look like they're in good condition.

VIDEO: Moose with twin calves caught on trail cams in northern Minnesota

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 10:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.