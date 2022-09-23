VIDEO: Wolf pups search for snack in Voyageurs National Park

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – There is another wild sight coming to us from northern Minnesota.

Trail cameras caught four wolf pups looking for a snack in Voyageurs National Forest last month.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project says these little guys are part of the Half-Moon Pack. They're keeping a close eye on them because only one out of the 12 pups from the pack have made it to adulthood.

Voyageurs Wolf Project

But the project says these pups look like they're in good condition.

