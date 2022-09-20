VIDEO: Moose with twin calves caught on trail cams in northern Minn.

Moose with twin calves caught on trail cams in northern Minn.

VOYAGEURS NATIONAL PARK, Minn. -- Trail cameras from a research project in northern Minnesota captured a rare sight over the summer: A mother moose and twin calves.

According to the Voyageurs Wolf Project, it's the first time its trail cameras captured such a sight.

"We rarely get videos of moose and even fewer videos of moose with calves," the project said in a tweet.

Since both calves have lived longer than 50 days, the project says their odds of surviving look good.

A project trail camera first: a mama moose with twins! We rarely get videos of moose and even fewer videos of moose with calves! Both calves made it to at least mid-July, which means their odds of surviving are looking alright (see below)! pic.twitter.com/shnOMVKnyV — Voyageurs Wolf Project (@VoyaWolfProject) September 20, 2022

The project studies wolves in and around the Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota.