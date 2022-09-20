Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Moose with twin calves caught on trail cams in northern Minn.

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

VOYAGEURS NATIONAL PARK, Minn. -- Trail cameras from a research project in northern Minnesota captured a rare sight over the summer: A mother moose and twin calves.

According to the Voyageurs Wolf Project, it's the first time its trail cameras captured such a sight.

"We rarely get videos of moose and even fewer videos of moose with calves," the project said in a tweet.

Since both calves have lived longer than 50 days, the project says their odds of surviving look good.

The project studies wolves in and around the Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota. 

WCCO Staff
First published on September 20, 2022 / 3:05 PM

