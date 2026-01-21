Vice President JD Vance set to visit Minneapolis amid Minnesota's ongoing strife with federal government

Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Minneapolis on Thursday for a roundtable with local leaders and community members, according to sources familiar with his plans who spoke on condition on anonymity because the trip had not yet been officially announced.

Vance is the federal government's latest envoy to the state amid multiple Department of Justice investigations and the ongoing presence of overwhelming numbers of immigration agents.

The visit will come days after the DOJ served subpoenas to the offices of several Minnesota officials, including Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Attorney General Keith Ellison. The subpoenas, sources told CBS News, are connected to a Justice Department investigation into an alleged conspiracy to impede federal officers from discharging their duties. Walz and Frey, in separate statements, decried the move as political theater and a weaponization of the Justice Department.

Meanwhile, thousands of agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol continue to make their presence felt in the Twin Cities and across the state. Though President Trump and other federal officials have said the agents are focused on arresting "the worst of the worst," there have been extensive documented instances of U.S. citizens being detained, racial profiling and other misconduct.

The federal agents have been met with escalating resistance from community members, especially in the wake of ICE agent Jonathan Ross' killing of Renee Good in south Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

Vance last visited Minnesota in September to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church. During that visit, affected families, school officials and local politicians pleaded for change from the federal government to prevent future shootings.

Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Patrol head Greg Bovino and other federal officials have also visited Minnesota since Good's killing.

Vance has vigorously defended the shooting of Good, calling Ross "an innocent law enforcement officer" and labeling Good a "deranged leftist who tried to run [Ross] over."