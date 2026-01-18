Minneapolis police chief says video of ICE arrest "pisses me off"

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara shook as he watched video of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers pulling a woman — a U.S. citizen on her way to a medical appointment — from her car.

The woman, Aliya Rahman, can be heard on video telling ICE officers she's disabled. Rahman's lawyer said she was overwhelmed by conflicting commands from the federal officers

"Obviously, I don't know why law enforcement officers initially approached the vehicle," O'Hara said. "It pisses me off to see that, to see men doing that to a woman who's disabled. It pisses me off. If those cops worked for me, they'd have a problem right now."

The video is one of several emerging from Minneapolis, where President Trump's immigration crackdown has sparked standoffs with protesters and escalating tensions between local officials and the federal government.

Divergent stances on ICE tactics in Minneapolis

Marcos Charles, the head of ICE's deportation branch, known as Enforcement and Removal Operations, had a different take on Rahman's arrest. He said she was given repeated warnings before she was taken into custody.

"Our officers are told that they give one warning to follow the lawful instruction, to stop impeding," Charles said. "If she did not obey that lawful order, then she was going to get arrested."

The Department of Homeland Security said Rahman was arrested for obstructing federal officers. Her lawyer said she has not been charged.

No ICE officers have been disciplined during the operation in Minneapolis, Charles said. The agency's tactics have come under scrutiny after ICE officer Jonathan Ross fatally shot 37-year-old Minneapolis resident Renee Good on Jan. 7.

DHS has accused Good and her partner of "stalking, harassing and obstructing" ICE officers. The agency said Ross shot Good in self-defense, after she hit him with her vehicle. Lawyers who've taken up Good's case said Good and her partner were legally observing ICE activity.

Police Chief O'Hara said he doesn't understand why ICE officer Ross stood in the path of Good's vehicle more than once.

"When you approach someone in a vehicle in a law enforcement encounter, there's very basic steps you take to ensure the officer's safety and to deescalate the situation," O'Hara said.

Minneapolis' police chief fears possible "moment where it all explodes"

O'Hara, a veteran law enforcement officer, was tasked with rebuilding trust between the community and police in the wake of George Floyd's murder nearly six years ago. He said he's stressed for weeks that a tragedy was imminent in Minneapolis amid the ongoing immigration enforcement operation there.

"We're in this 2020 moment," O'Hara said. "All these tensions have been building, and I'm afraid we're going to have another moment where it all explodes."

There are about 3,000 ICE and Border Patrol agents in the Minneapolis area right now; that's nearly five times the number of police on the city's force. DHS says it's the largest deployment of federal immigration officers in an American city.

The Trump administration is adamant that Operation Metro Surge is designed to crack down on illegal immigration and weed out fraud, saying it is making Minneapolis safer. According to ICE's Charles, his officers are conducting "targeted enforcement looking for the worst of the worst."

Police Chief O'Hara said "targeted, precise, preplanned operations on violent offenders" are a "good thing."

"But I'm concerned that people in the administration don't actually understand the reality of what's happening on the street," O'Hara said.

Residents in Minneapolis told 60 Minutes federal immigration enforcement seems to be less targeted every day.

"People have been stopped for simply appearing to be Somali or appearing to be Latino or appearing to be foreign," O'Hara said. "It's concerning, because we also know we're not getting these stories from Irish folks and Norwegian folks here."

Immigration agents have been captured on video stopping people on the street, including some American citizens, and demanding proof of citizenship.

Minneapolis' 911 system has been overwhelmed by complaints related to immigration enforcement, O'Hara said. There have been calls from people subjected to tear gas and pepper spray. In one instance, O'Hara said, a person was removed from a vehicle, and it wasn't placed in park, leaving it to roll down the roadway.

Protesters have swarmed as ICE agents make arrests. And late Wednesday night, ICE said one of its officers shot a Venezuelan man in the leg after he and two other migrants allegedly attacked the officer with a snow shovel and broom. According to ICE, all three men are in the country illegally.

Chief O'Hara says Mr. Trump needs to step in to cool tensions in the city.

"I think it requires the president to say, 'We're still going to go after the worst of the worst, but we're not going to be treating American citizens in ways that risk destroying a beautiful American city.'"