Valleyfair announces opening day is May 14

MINNEAPOLIS -- Valleyfair announced Tuesday that the amusement park in Shakopee will open for the season on Sunday, May 14.

Some of the things new to the park this year: A silver season pass, Xtreme Confections for new dessert options, Wild Thing Brews and Spirits for local brews or mixed drinks options, and more acts on the Planet Snoopy Stage.

"It's time to kick off the summer season with the much-anticipated opening day. Treat yourself to a day filled with thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, games, and delicious food and drinks," the release said.

While doors open to the general public on May 14, season passholders will get a chance at an exclusive look the day before, on Saturday, May 13. More details will be released in the near future.

The Soak City Waterpark is scheduled to open in late May.

The amusement park is still seeking more workers for the summer season.

📣 Attention job seekers! 📣 Valleyfair is hosting a hiring event on April 15 from 10am-3pm. Come and interview for a position and potentially get hired on the same day! Don't miss this opportunity to have a FUN summer job. Secure your spot here: https://t.co/e3FotjD1i5 pic.twitter.com/XDVM6bPVdJ — Valleyfair (@ValleyfairMN) April 7, 2023