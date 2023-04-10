Community raises $10K+ after snowstorm leaves Norwood Young America H.S. band stranded in Florida

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, Minn. -- The April Fool's Day snowstorm impacted thousands of travelers across the country. That includes a Minnesota high school band who found themselves stranded in Florida.

"We got a coveted spot. Several groups that were heading to Florida around the same time did not get a spot," said Adam Halpaus, band teacher.

For Norwood Young America band students, the Orlando trip is well-earned. It takes them a couple years to raise just enough money so they can perform at Disney World. But when Sun Country cancelled their flight back due to weather, the trip hit a sour note. More than 80 students and chaperones were stranded for two extra days.

"Finding a flight for 86 people proved to be very difficult," said Halpaus.

In Minnesota, Sandi Harms saw what was happening on social media. She knew that the band had to pay for hotel rooms and food with money they didn't have.

"This is going to be a huge expense on our families and our community and our school," said Harms.

As co-owner of Northside Grill, she and her business partner decided to donate to the band, and then reached out to other businesses to see if they wanted to help. Almost as soon as they put the word out, 17 local businesses stepped up. Within three days they raised more than $10,000.

"Businesses were coming in left and right just to donate, to help our kids get home," said Harms.

Harms is a former school lunch lady, but other than that, she wasn't connected to the band.

"To take care of the financial side was super emotional, especially since Sandi and crew didn't have someone on the trip," said Dawn Eggers, parent and chaperone.

It was a small town gesture that wasn't lost on the students.

"I think it's amazing. This community really just comes together whenever anyone is in need and they just help out," band student Josie Benek said.

"You've got all the local businesses there to help you out when you need it, so that was pretty cool to see," band student Tanner Neubarth said.

The students are getting close to covering the full cost of the extra days they were stranded. Band teacher Adam Halpaus wanted to thank the Performance Tours travel company which helped line up extra hotel rooms and the flight for 86 people, which was not an easy task.