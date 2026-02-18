Watch CBS News
Entertainment

U2 drops surprise EP with song honoring Renee Good

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Read Full Bio
Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

In a surprise drop, U2 has released a new EP of five songs and a poem, and the first track pays tribute to Renee Good.

The EP, released on Ash Wednesday and called "Days of Ash" is "of the moment we wish we weren't in . . . but are," Bono said.

Though the band is planning to release an album later this year, the songs — inspired by the deaths of Good, Iranian schoolgirl Sarina Esmailzadeh, Palestinian activist and cinematographer Awdah Hathaleen and the war in Ukraine — "couldn't wait," Bono said.  

"These songs were impatient to be out in the world. They are songs of defiance and dismay," he said.

Bono said he started writing the lyrics to the opening track "American Obituary" the day after Good was killed by an ICE agent in south Minneapolis.

"Renee Good born to die free/American mother of three/Seventh day January/A bullet for each child, you see /The color her eye/930 Minneapolis/To desecrate domestic bliss/Three bullets blast, three babies kissed/Renee the domestic terrorist???/What you can't kill can't die/America will rise/Against the people of the lie," Bono sings.

He described the song as a "bit more punk rock" than the band's 1983 protest song "Sunday Bloody Sunday" because that's how family members described Good. The rhythm of the lyrics, he said, were inspired by Bob Dylan.

"American Obituary is a song of fury...but more than that a song a grief. Not just for Renee but for the death of an America that at the very least would have had an inquiry into her killing," Bono said.

The federal government says there is no criminal investigation into Good's killing, and cut out the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension from accessing evidence and information. 

"It is an incredible honor to have the talent and impact of U2 spreading a message of peace in Renee's name. We certainly feel the urgency of the country's situation reflected in the band's powerful call for change and coming together," the Good's parents said in a statement.

The band also published a special 40th anniversary edition of their magazine "Propaganda," which dives into the inspiration behind the songs and the collaboration with artists Ed Sheeran and Taras Topolia on the final track "Yours Eternally."

U2 is not the only band to write a protest song in the wake of Good's killing. In late January, Bruce Springsteen released "Streets of Minneapolis," which also honors Alex Pretti.

Read the full lyrics to "American Obituary"

You have the right to remain silent

Or not…

God above a mother's love

A guiding hand to pick you up

To crush her like a coffee cup

Why?

Crossing guard or yellow bus

Our children teach us who to trust

The worst can't kill what's best in us

But they can try

America will rise

Against the people of the lie

I love you more

Than hate loves war

I love you more

Than hate loves war

(War, war)

We love you more than hate loves war

Renee Good born to die free

American mother of three

Seventh day January

A bullet for each child, you see

The color of her eye

930 Minneapolis

To desecrate domestic bliss

Three babies blast, three babies kissed

Renee the domestic terrorist???

What you can't kill can't die

America will rise

Against the people of the lie

I love you more

Than hate loves war

I love you more

Than hate loves war

(War, war)

We love you more than hate loves war

I am not mad at you, Lord

You're the reason I was there

Could you stop a heart from breaking

By having it not care?

Could you stop a bullet it midair?

She says…

The power of the people is so much stronger than the

People in power

The power of the people is so much stronger than the

People in power

The power of the people is so much stronger than the

People in power

In the streets with children playing

In the churches where they're praying

School teachers are explaining

America, America

The power of the people!

We love you more (we say, we say) than hate loves war

I love you more (I say, I say) than hate loves war.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue