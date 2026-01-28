Bruce Springsteen pens new "Streets of Minneapolis" protest song, with lyrics honoring Renee Good, Alex Pretti
Bruce Springsteen has released a song in honor of Alex Pretti and Renee Good titled "Streets of Minneapolis."
Springsteen announced the release Wednesday on Instagram.
"I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis," Springsteen said. "It's dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good."
The slow-burning song builds from just acoustic guitar and voice to a fuller band tune, including a harmonica solo, and ends with chants of "ICE Out!"
"Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice," The Boss sings. "Singing through the bloody mist/We'll take our stand for this land/And the stranger in our midst."
The title echoes Springsteen's "Streets of Philadelphia," which served as a title song for the Tom Hanks-led 1993 film "Philadelphia." It earned him an Oscar in 1994 for outstanding original song.
Springsteen has long been critical of the president, who in turn has called the rock icon "overrated." They last publicly clashed last year, when Springsteen on tour in England told his audience that America "is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration." Trump responded by calling Springsteen a "dried out prune of a rocker."
Read the full lyrics to Springsteen's "Streets of Minneapolis"
Through the winter's ice and cold, down Nicollet Avenue, a city of flame fought fire and ice 'neath an occupier's boots.
King Trump's private army from the DHS, guns belted to their coats, came to Minneapolis to enforce the law, or so their story goes.
Against smoke and rubber bullets, in dawn's early light, citizens stood for justice, their voices ringing through the night.
And there were bloody footprints where mercy should have stood. And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets, Alex Pretti and Renee Good.
Minneapolis, I hear your voice singing through the bloody mist. We'll take our stand for this land and the stranger in our midst.
In our home, they killed and roamed in the winter of '26. We'll remember the names of those who died on the streets of Minneapolis.
Trump's federal thugs beat up on his face and his chest. Then we heard the gunshots and Alex Pretti lay in the snow dead.
Their claim was self-defense, sir, just don't believe your eyes. It's our blood and bones and these whistles and phones against Miller and Noem's dirty lies.
Minneapolis, I hear your voice, crying through the bloody mist. We'll remember the names of those who died on the streets of Minneapolis
Now they say they're here to uphold the law, but they trample on our rights. If your skin is black or brown, my friend, you can be questioned or deported on sight.
In chants of "ICE out now," our city's heart and soul persists, through broken glass and bloody tears on the streets of Minneapolis.
Minneapolis, I hear your voice, singing through the bloody mist. Here in our home, they killed and roamed in the winter of '26.
We'll take our stand for this land and the stranger in our midst. We'll remember the names of those who died on the streets of Minneapolis.
We'll remember the names of those who died on the streets of Minneapolis.