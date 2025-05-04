U.S. Department of Justice opens racial discrimination investigation against the Hennepin County Attorney's Office

Late Saturday night, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it was opening an racial discrimination investigation against the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for a new policy that would take an individual's race into consideration when making plea deals.

In a letter from the DOJ to Hennepin County, the agency states that it intends to see if the attorney's office "is engaged in a pattern or practice of depriving persons of rights, privileges or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States." The letter also says the agency will be particularly focusing their investigation on whether or not the attorney's office engages in illegal consideration of race in its prosecutorial decision making.

The DOJ says its decision to open this investigation is based on a new policy from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office called, "Negotiations Policy for Cases Involving Adult Defendants," which directs prosecutors to consider racial identity when formulating plea offers.

The DOJ quotes the policy in its letter reading:

"Racial identity...should be part of the overall analysis," and that prosecutors, "should be identifying and addressing racial disparities at decision points, as appropriate."

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced this new policy change at the end of April via memo.

In the memo, Mary Moriarty's office said that "proposed resolutions should consider the person charged as a whole person, including their racial identity and age."

On April 28, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said in a statement they are trying to address longstanding racial disparities.

"We would neglect our duty of pursuing fair and just outcomes if we pretended these didn't exist," the spokesperson said.

Public reaction to Moriarty's memo

The memo raised eyebrows across the state, especially for University of Minnesota law professor Jill Hasday.

"As I read the statute, I think it's unconstitutional," said Hasday.

She went on to say that the memo is ambiguous.

"The Supreme Court has been crystal clear about its extreme levels of hostility to government policies that consider race," said Hasday.

However, University of St. Thomas law professor Rachel Moran sees it differently.

"Personally, I think it's an appropriate and constitutionally sound policy," said Moran. "The prosecutor here is saying you should be attentive to racial disparities across your work, so they're not saying give this person a better or worse offer because of their race, that would be problematic."

WCCO has reached out to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for comment but hasn't heard back.