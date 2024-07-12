U.S. Border Patrol stops three separate incidents of illegal entry near North Dakota since July 1

MINNEAPOLIS — Since July 1, U.S. Border Patrol officials say they've stopped three separate incidents of illegal entry near North Dakota through the Canadian border.

On July 1, border patrol agents discovered a man walking north toward the U.S.-Canadian border near Lake Metigoshe. According to agents from the Bottineau Border Patrol Station, the man returned southbound and was followed by four individuals.

Local law enforcement assisted the border patrol agents in stopping the individuals who were trying to enter the U.S. near Minot, North Dakota. The man and additional individuals were arrested and transported to Bottineau Border Patrol Station for further immigration investigation and processing.

On July 4, agents located a vehicle near Kenmare, North Dakota that had crossed the U.S.-Canadian border. Border agents say that six individuals were transported to the Portal Station on suspicion of entering the country illegally.

On July 8, agents spotted a woman — followed by additional individuals — walking towards the U.S.-Canadian border near Bottineau, North Dakota. Agents say the group approached a vehicle after illegally crossing the border.

Border Patrol conducted a vehicle stop that resulted in the arrest of five individuals. Suspects were transported to Bottineau Border Patrol Station for further immigration investigation and processing.

"These cases demonstrate a great collaboration between Border Patrol Agents and our local law enforcement partners," said Chief Patrol Agent Scott Garrett. "In one of these cases, comparing our digital images with security footage was critical in the apprehension of the subjects. As a reminder, the only lawful way to enter the United States is through a designated Port of Entry."

Suspects range in age between 21-67, consisting of 11 men and five women, and are of American, Mexican, Polish, and Canadian nationality, says border patrol agents.

In May, dozens of abandoned firearms were discovered by border patrol agents at the Pembina station of North Dakota.