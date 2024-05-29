67 abandoned firearms seized near North Dakota-Canada border

Morning headlines from May 29, 2024

NECHE, N.D. — Agents with the U.S. Border Patrol seized 67 abandoned firearms near a U.S.-Canada entry point in North Dakota.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents at the Pembina station of North Dakota responded to a report of suspicious activity west of the Neche port of entry on May 15.

When they arrived, they saw two people fleeing into Canada. A search of the area turned up three backpacks, which were all filled with firearms.

In all, agents seized 65 handguns, 65 pistol magazines, two rifles, one suppressor and two rifle magazines.

All the weapons were taken to the Pembina station for processing. Officials do not believe there is any threat to the community at this time.

Chief Patrol Agent Scott Garrett said bulk firearms seizures are uncommon for the area.