Trump's immigration policies are hurting Minneapolis small businesses, owners say

Business owners say the Trump administration's increased immigration enforcement has made people afraid to leave their homes, which is deeply hurting businesses.

On Tuesday morning Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, the city's police chief and several business owners gathered to say they need help from the community to survive during these times.

Business owners, like those on Lake Street, are having to shut their doors due to lack of foot traffic.

At Dios Habla Hoy Church in Minneapolis, the pastor says they have over 5,000 families waiting for food. He says they're able to deliver 400 to 600 per day for families too scared to leave home due to Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests.

"I've been speaking with some business owners. To us, as Latinos, this feels worse than the pandemic," said Pastor Sergio Amezcua. "At least in the pandemic you know people had the option to go grocery shopping and stuff like that."

Frey encouraged people to support the Lake Street businesses by "heading to Mercado Central or Plaza Mexico, whether that's going over to Midtown Global Market or Segal or Senag."

The owner of Colonial Market Daniel Hernandez says they're currently only selling 10-15% of their inventory. He says there are 12 businesses inside the market run by U.S. citizens, all of which are closed.

Data shows that from Jan. 20 to Oct. 15, ICE arrested 1,694 people in Minnesota. Since the federal agency's escalated operation began last week, the agency said its arrested more than 400 people.