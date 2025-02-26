Former Twin Cities school employee used AI to create sexual abuse material of children in his care, charges say

A former Twin Cities area school employee is accused of using artificial intelligence to create sexually explicit images of children under his care — and investigators believe there may be more victims still out there.

The United States Attorney's Office says a federal indictment charged William Michael Haslach with five counts each of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography and one count of production of an obscene visual representation of child sexual abuse.

Haslach previously worked at the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District as a traffic guard and lunch monitor from August 2021 to January 2025. He also served as a paraprofessional and a youth summer programs assistant for Stillwater Public Schools from 2021 through 2024.

Court documents say Haslach would use his access to children to take non-explicit photos of them. He would then use those images and AI to create photos of the children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

William Haslach Sherburne County Jail

Additionally, charges say Haslach was in possession of sexual abuse materials of other children.

Haslach made his first court appearance on Wednesday, where a judge ordered him to remain in custody pending a formal detention hearing next Monday.

Investigators believe there may be other victims. Parents of children who have been in close contact with Haslach or are aware of Haslach taking photos of their children are asked to contact the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tip line at 651-793-2465 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.

The charges Haslach is facing carry a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and, in total, up to life in prison.

In addition to federal charges, Haslach is also facing charges at the state level.

