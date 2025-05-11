Watch CBS News
What's behind the hot Twin Cities weather and when the heat will break

A look at why the Twin Cities is having a streak of unseasonably hot days
In order to beat Sunday's heat, 2-year-old Henrik Amundsen is taking a taking a dip with mom, Sally Amundsen, at Lake Ann Beach in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

With temperatures 20 degrees above normal, the lake is a popular destination.

"We're just hanging out, enjoying Mother's Day, getting some sunshine in, hopefully put our feet in the water, splash around a bit and cool down," said Sally Amundsen.

"Originally from Duluth, so not used to this type of temperature. I think anything over 75, I kind of melt away," said Sally's husband, Franque Amundsen.    

Sunday marks one of several days with well above average heat in the Twin Cities.

"The thing that really stands out about this particular set up is not just the fact that this is not just one warm day, it's going to be like this again tomorrow and Tuesday and maybe even Wednesday," said Nick Carletta, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service Twin Cities.    

The string of very hot days is due to strong winds from the southwest and a blocking pattern, which is keeping the weather consistently hot, Carletta said.

For those who don't like the heat, there should be relief by the end of the week, with possible below normal temperatures, even the potential for snowflakes in northern Minnesota.

