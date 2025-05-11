Mother's Day may hit a record-breaking 90 degrees, fueling wildfire threats

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from May 11, 2025

The heat cranks up this Mother's Day with record-challenging highs near 90 with gusty winds.

The combination of the heat and wind has caused most of the state — and parts of northern Wisconsin — to be placed under red flag warning.

As of 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, a red flag warning has been issued for 77 counties in Minnesota, including Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Dakota, Douglas, Fairbault, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Jackson, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Lake, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Roseau, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, St. Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wilkin, Wright and Yellow Medicine.

The warning will remain in place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Strong southerly winds will be driving our weather stories today, cranking up the heat.

This could be our first time in the 90s this year, a little ahead of the average, which is usually in late May.

Wind gusts could reach 35 miles per hour, which combined with the low humidity, will make for an elevated brush fire threat.

Temperature highs will stay close to 90 early next week along with more wind and low humidity, meaning the fire threat persists through next week.

Temperatures are expected to come down late next week, with Thursday looking to be the best window for much-needed showers and storms.