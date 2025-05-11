Watch CBS News
Weather

Mother's Day may hit a record-breaking 90 degrees, fueling wildfire threats

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from May 11, 2025
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from May 11, 2025 02:42

The heat cranks up this Mother's Day with record-challenging highs near 90 with gusty winds. 

The combination of the heat and wind has caused most of the state — and parts of northern Wisconsin — to be placed under red flag warning. 

As of 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, a red flag warning has been issued for 77 counties in Minnesota, including Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Dakota, Douglas, Fairbault, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Jackson, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Lake, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Roseau, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, St. Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wilkin, Wright and Yellow Medicine. 

The warning will remain in place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.  

Strong southerly winds will be driving our weather stories today, cranking up the heat.

This could be our first time in the 90s this year, a little ahead of the average, which is usually in late May. 

Wind gusts could reach 35 miles per hour, which combined with the low humidity, will make for an elevated brush fire threat.

Temperature highs will stay close to 90 early next week along with more wind and low humidity, meaning the fire threat persists through next week. 

Temperatures are expected to come down late next week, with Thursday looking to be the best window for much-needed showers and storms.

Adam Del Rosso
adam-sm-1.jpg

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.