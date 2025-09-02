Trump floats idea of arming some teachers after Minneapolis Catholic school shooting

President Trump shared his thoughts on arming some schoolteachers, following a mass shooting at a Minneapolis church.

While speaking at the White House Tuesday, the president told reporters he has reservations on how to build more secure schools. However, Trump said he does like the idea of arming certain teachers.

"I've thrown out the concept, we have great teachers that love our children. The parents love their children, the teacher love the children too," said Trump. "If you took a small percentage of those teachers that were in the military, that were distinguished in the military, were in the national guard, etc., and you let them carry. That's something a lot of people like. I sort of liked it. It would have to be studied. But they've trained, they know about weapons. You can't do it with every teacher because most teachers don't know. But I always thought that would be an alternative."

The comments echo similar thoughts shared in 2018 following a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

"One possible solution, which may not be very popular, would be to have people in the school, teachers, administrators who have volunteered to have a firearm safely locked in the classroom who are given training throughout the year," he said in 2018. "There are plenty of teachers who are already licensed to carry firearms, have them raise their hands to volunteer for the training, and when something like this starts, the first responders are already on campus."

Trump's latest comments come ahead of Vice President JD Vance's visit to Minneapolis to pay his respects to the victims of last week's mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church.

On Aug. 27, a shooter firing through the windows of Annunciation Catholic Church during a school Mass killed two children and injured 21 other people — most of them also kids.