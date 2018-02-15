Florida school shooting
Nikolas Jacob Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is accused of murdering 17 people in a shooting rampage Wed., Feb. 14, 2018. It marks the 18th school shooting just this year.
Latest
-
Details emerge on Florida high school shooting suspect
Nikolas Jacob Cruz, 19, didn't appear to have many friends, and the death of his adoptive mother had an impact on him
-
Remembering the victims of the Florida high school shooting
Family and friends remembered the 17 victims of Wednesday's shooting, the deadliest school shooting in five years
-
Officials say Florida suspect blended in with fleeing students
Nikolas Cruz allegedly admitted that he shot students he saw in hallways at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
-
Why mass shootings may no longer boost firearm stocks
The paralysis over gun control is, perhaps counterintuitively, working against gun manufacturers -- here's why
-
Key GOP senator wants to discuss gun legislation following Fla. shooting
Sen. Chuck Grassley says he plans to sit down with Sens. Dianne Feinstein and John Cornyn to discuss "what sort of agreement we can reach on legislation"
-
Officials speak about Fla. school shooting suspect's arrest
Officials in Florida gave an update Thursday afternoon after a deadly school shooting that left 17 dead and 15 injured
-
Florida school shooting suspect hid among students after massacre
Nikolas Cruz, 19, ran with others who were fleeing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School fearing for their lives, authorities said Thursday
-
Militia says shooting suspect was member, had "trouble with a girl"
Leader of white nationalist militia says Nikolas Cruz "acted on his own behalf" in Wednesday's attack
-
NBA coach slams government response to mass shootings
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke out against the government's response to mass shootings in wake of Wednesday's tragic incident
-
"He died a hero": Coach hailed for shielding students from gunman
Aaron Feis among first victims to be identified from rampage at South Florida high school
-
Gun ownership and gun violence in America, by the numbers
America has far more gun owners – and far more shootings – than any other country in the world. Here’s a look at some statistics
-
Why school shootings should be considered a "top" homeland security threat
Wednesday's massacre marks the 18th school shooting just this year
-
FBI probes whether Fla. suspect made troubling YouTube post
Ben Bennight tells CBS News' Jeff Pegues he spoke with the FBI last year after an alarming comment was posted on one of his YouTube videos
-
Math teacher and students took cover in school shooting
Police say a former student killed 17 people and wounded more than a dozen others in the massacre
-
Sessions: "We've got to confront the problem" of school shootings
Sessions called the Florida shooting a tragedy while delivering remarks a sheriffs conference in D.C.
-
Trump suggests school shooting suspect was "mentally disturbed"
The president said neighbors knew the school shooter was a "big problem"
-
School shooting suspect was troubled after mom's death, neighbor says
Nikolas Cruz had been bouncing around between homes following the death of his adoptive mother in November
-
17 killed in deadly shooting at Fla. high school
Broward County School Superintendent Robert Runcie said the suspect, Nikolas Cruz, was a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
-
Romney cancels Senate announcement after school shooting
The former Massachusetts governor was scheduled to make an announcement Thursday
-
Deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history
A look at the worst in a long line of tragic mass shootings that have scarred America
-
Suspect ID'd as former student in Florida high school shooting
A law enforcement source briefed on the shooting said the suspect appears to have pulled the school fire alarm, causing chaos
-
Florida shooting is 18th school shooting of 2018
Wednesday's attack in South Florida, while shocking, is the type of tragedy we have seen too many times before
-
Multiple victims and deaths reported in Florida high school shooting
Cellphone video captured gunfire and the screams of high school students trapped inside their classrooms Wednesday
-
Students hid in classrooms, closets during Florida school shooting
Caesar Figueroa, whose daughter remains barricaded in a closet, said his daughter "heard guns fired" and "the window blow" in the school
-
Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
Florida law enforcement officials responded to an active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Highlights
-
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "we've got to confront the problem" of school shootings
-
Florida school shooting ranks among America's deadliest
-
Why school shootings should be considered a homeland security issue
-
Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
-
Mass shootings don't "seem to matter to our government," NBA coach Steve Kerr says
Suspect
