Minnesota leaders react to Toronto plane crash involving flight from MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota leaders are reacting to news of a Delta Air Lines plane that flipped upside down Monday at Toronto Pearson Airport while arriving from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says 80 people were on board Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air. Fifteen people are hospitalized, with a child and two adults listed in critical condition.

In a statement posted to X on Monday afternoon, Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he's "in touch with Delta," and is "grateful to the first responders and professionals on the scene."

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on X she's "thankful for all the first responders and those on the plane who worked to get everyone to safety and those injured to care. We must to get to the bottom of what happened."

Democratic Sen. Tina Smith said on X she's "closely monitoring this situation and gathering information. Thank you to all the emergency response teams helping. My thoughts are with everyone on board and their loved ones."

Republican U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said on X he and his wife Jacquie "are praying for the passengers and crew who were aboard Flight 4819."

Democratic Congresswoman Angie Craig said on X she's "closely monitoring the situation in Toronto and keeping all those on board in my thoughts."

Republican Congressman Pete Stauber said on X he's "praying for those involved and will continue to monitor this situation as details emerge."

