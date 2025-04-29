Tornadoes confirmed in Minnesota, Wisconsin after severe storms

Both Minnesota and Wisconsin were hit by tornadoes during Monday night's severe storms, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The first hit Kenyon, Minnesota, in Rice County around 5:55 p.m., according to a storm report. The NWS said debris was blown about a mile away.

A WCCO crew saw major damage to farm structures and houses in Kenyon, which is about 60 miles south of Minneapolis.

WCCO

The other tornado touched down in Fall Creek, Wisconsin, around 7:55 p.m., the agency said.

Both tornadoes were confirmed via structure damage and photo, the NWS said.

Monday's storms, which started out west and dragged east across Minnesota and into Wisconsin, also caused thousands to lose power. While the Twin Cities mostly avoided anything severe, some damage was reported.

Minnesota sees an average of 50 tornadoes a year, while Wisconsin gets about 23. Most of Minnesota's tornadoes occur in June.

When a tornado warning occurs, residents should head to a basement if possible. If not, put as many walls between you and the storm as possible. Cover your head and remember to bring shoes to protect your feet after the storm.

The forecast for the rest of the week looks much calmer, with cooler temperatures until a weekend warm-up.